BNSF says cleared tank cars from Iowa track, can resume service Tuesday

(Reuters) - Crews were nearly finished removing oil from derailed tank cars and repairing a stretch of northwestern Iowa track damaged when a train left the track and spilled crude oil, operator BNSF Railway Co said on Monday.

The crude oil train derailed near Doon, Iowa on Friday sending 32 rail cars off the track and spilling an estimated 230,000 gallons of oil into flood waters and toward a nearby river. Crews are using booms to contain the oil and skimmers to remove it from the waters, BNSF said.