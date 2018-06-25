FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

BNSF says cleared tank cars from Iowa track, can resume service Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crews were nearly finished removing oil from derailed tank cars and repairing a stretch of northwestern Iowa track damaged when a train left the track and spilled crude oil, operator BNSF Railway Co said on Monday.

The crude oil train derailed near Doon, Iowa on Friday sending 32 rail cars off the track and spilling an estimated 230,000 gallons of oil into flood waters and toward a nearby river. Crews are using booms to contain the oil and skimmers to remove it from the waters, BNSF said.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
