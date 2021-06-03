Amazon, others escape data filing system patent claims at Fed Circ

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and 17 other companies with retail websites escaped claims brought by tech company SpeedTrack Inc that they infringed its patent covering improved data organization and search functions, fending off an appeal at the Federal Circuit on Thursday.

The inventors who applied for the patent specified during the patent application process that it didn’t cover the features that the companies allegedly infringed, U.S. Circuit Judge Sharon Prost wrote for a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Amazon and SpeedTrack didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin, who represented Amazon, Dell, and several other defendants, and Michael Berta of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, who represented OfficeMax, Macy’s, and additional defendants, also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did SpeedTrack’s attorney Alan Block of McKool Smith.

Irvine, California-based SpeedTrack acquired a patent in 1999 related to a system for accessing computer data. Earlier systems organized data into files and directories, and SpeedTrack’s patent covers “hybrid” folders with files that overlap with multiple directories, which the patent says enables simpler and more accurate file searches.

SpeedTrack sued several companies that operate retail websites in California federal court in 2009 for allegedly infringing the patent with their search functions. The parties agreed to pause the case for over six years until the end of related cases brought by SpeedTrack against Walmart and Office Depot.

One aspect of the patented invention is a category description table in which the descriptions have “no hierarchical relationship” with each other. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White construed this part of the patent not to cover descriptions based on “field-and-value” relationships, finding the inventors “disclaimed” these descriptions during the patent prosecution process, limiting the patent’s scope by indicating that they didn’t intend for their invention to cover them. SpeedTrack agreed the websites didn’t infringe under the district court’s definition because they used field-and-value relationships.

SpeedTrack appealed White’s construction, arguing the patent applicants didn’t disclaim the relevant terms during prosecution by distinguishing their invention from an earlier patent with a “hierarchical relationship between fields and values.”

Prost, joined by Circuit Judges William Bryson and Jimmie Reyna, was unconvinced. The patent applicants “repeatedly highlighted” differences between their invention and the earlier patent based on its lack of field-and-value relationships, Prost said.

SpeedTrack also challenged the district court’s use of statements it made during litigation as support for the ruling, arguing they were “not the inventors’ prosecution statements.”

“Although we do not rest our conclusion of disclaimer on these statements, they are a further reason we are unmoved by SpeedTrack’s contrary characterization of the prosecution history,” Prost said.

The case is SpeedTrack Inc. v. Amazon.com Inc., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1573.

For SpeedTrack: Alan Block of McKool Smith

For Amazon and other defendants: Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin

For OfficeMax and other defendants: Michael Berta of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer