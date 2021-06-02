McKool Smith nabs veteran patent litigator from Paul Hastings

(Reuters) - Texas-based trial firm McKool Smith announced its hiring of seasoned patent litigator Blair Jacobs from Paul Hastings on Wednesday, adding to recent growth in its intellectual property practice.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jacobs, who will be based in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, has more than 30 years of experience. His practice has largely focused on consumer electronics cases, in which he has represented companies including Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. Jacobs has practiced extensively before the U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Much of Jacobs’ work has been on the defense side of cases, and while he said McKool is “incredibly well-known for its plaintiffs work,” he’s also “looking to make sure that the marketplace understands” that the firm is also “very strong on the defense side.”

Jacobs told Reuters he was drawn to McKool Smith based on the firm’s status as a trial powerhouse, its reputation in patent litigation, and the “innovative and entrepreneurial spirit” of being able to help grow the D.C. office coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm has also recently hired IP attorneys Alan Whitehurst from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and former acting general counsel of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Nicholas Matich as principals in Washington, as well as Steven Rizzi and Ramy Hanna from King & Spalding as principals in New York.

McKool Smith’s reputation and resources in Texas were also important to Jacobs’ decision, he says, noting that the increase in patent litigation in the state “can’t be ignored.” More than 30% of all patent cases brought in the U.S. in 2020 were filed in either the U.S. District Court for the Eastern or Western District of Texas, Jacobs said.

“Blair has represented a who’s who list of industry leaders in complex IP disputes in district court, the ITC, and in various appellate forums across the country,” said David Sochia, McKool Smith’s managing principal. “He is a true trial lawyer and a real force in the patent bar.”

Paul Hastings spokeswoman Arielle Lapiano said the firm wishes Jacobs, who was a partner at the firm, the best of luck.

Jacobs has also practiced at McDermott Will & Emery, the firm then known as Sutherland Asbill & Brennan, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and with the U.S. Department of Justice.

He graduated from Wake Forest University and the University of Richmond School of Law.