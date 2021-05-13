Fed. Cir. remands card-game patent dispute to PTAB based on Arthrex

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit remanded Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating two card-game patents on Thursday based on its 2019 ruling in Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc. that the board’s judges had been unconstitutionally appointed.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A three-judge panel remanded the case - as it has several others - for review by a new panel based New Vision Gaming & Development’s argument that its pre-Arthrex panel had been unconstitutionally appointed, but Circuit Judge Pauline Newman said in a partial dissent that the court should have first considered whether the PTAB wrongly disregarded a forum-selection clause signed by New Vision and SG Gaming Inc that may have required the case to be heard in Nevada.

The court didn’t address New Vision’s argument that the PTAB has an unconstitutional “structural bias” based on financial incentives for its judges to review more patents. New Vision argued that these incentives violate due process, which requires an “impartial and disinterested” tribunal.

New Vision’s attorney Matthew Dowd of Dowd Scheffel PLLC declined to comment. SG Gaming and its attorney Nathan Kelley of Perkins Coie LLP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

SG Gaming - formerly Bally’s Gaming, and now owned by Scientific Games Corp - challenged the validity of two New Vision patents related to a type of card game with a bonus wager feature in 2017, using the PTAB’s now-defunct covered business method review process. The challenge followed New Vision’s lawsuit against SG for allegedly infringing the patents, filed in Nevada that same year.

The board found the patents invalid in 2019 because they covered rules for games, which are an unpatentably abstract “method of organizing human activity.”

Later that year, the Federal Circuit decided in Arthrex that PTAB judges had been appointed unconstitutionally, but that the court could fix the constitutional defect by severing part of the Patent Act that prevented the Secretary of Commerce from firing PTAB judges without cause.

That case is currently on appeal at the Supreme Court.

Since Arthrex, the Federal Circuit has remanded dozens of cases to the board, but limited remands to where litigants raised the constitutionality argument for the first time on appeal from a final written decision.

Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore, joined by Circuit Judge Richard Taranto and by Newman in part, remanded the case applying that standard.

Newman agreed with vacating the board’s decision under Arthrex, but argued that the court ignored the parties’ agreement for Nevada to have exclusive jurisdiction over disputes concerning their patent licensing agreement, which the board “refused to respect.”

“The forum question requires resolution, for if the parties are committed to a Nevada forum instead of the PTAB, there is no basis for new PTAB proceedings on remand,” Newman said. “Thus the question of forum warrants attention before we require a new trial by a new Board.”

The case is New Vision Gaming & Development Inc. v. SG Gaming Inc., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1399.

For New Vision: Matthew Dowd of Dowd Scheffel, David Boundy of Cambridge Technology Law

For SG Gaming: Nathan Kelly of Perkins Coie