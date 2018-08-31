Disney blocks Redbox from selling 'Black Panther' download codes

(Reuters) -

A federal judge in Los Angeles has temporarily blocked Redbox from selling any digital download codes for Disney Enterprise’s blockbuster “Black Panther” movie separately from the BluRay/DVD combo pack it came in.

U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson ruled on Wednesday that Disney was likely to prevail on its claim of copyright infringement against the kiosk-based movie-rental company, which purchases Disney combo packs and sells or rents the contents separately.

