5th Cir affirms TM attorneys' fees for Louisiana nonprofit

(Reuters) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Wednesday that the Coalition for Better Government and its attorney and principal Darleen Jacobs owe fellow New Orleans nonprofit Alliance for Good Government nearly $150,000 in attorneys’ fees after infringing its trademarks.

REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A New Orleans federal court had the authority to award fees for costs the Alliance incurred on appeal based on a provision of the Patent Act identical to the relevant trademark law, and could hold Jacobs responsible for them because she personally signed off on the Coalition’s actions, U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote for the majority in a 2-1 decision.

In a dissent, Circuit Judge James Dennis said the Coalition shouldn’t have been held liable for trademark infringement based on its purely noncommercial political speech.

“The majority strains at gnats but swallows a camel,” Dennis said.

The Alliance and its attorney Rick Sahuc of Intellectual Property Consulting LLC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did the Coalition’s attorney Donald Douglas of Riess LeMieux.

The Alliance sued the Coalition in 2017, arguing it infringed the Alliance’s trademarks by using a confusingly similar name and bird logo. Both nonprofit groups endorse political candidates in New Orleans.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier ruled for the Alliance on summary judgment in an oral order, and the 5th Circuit affirmed in 2018, but limited the Alliance’s injunction to only block the Coalition from using the bird logo.

The appeals court later affirmed the district court’s award of attorneys’ fees for the Alliance, but told the lower court to adjust the $68,000 award to exclude fees for the Alliance’s claims that failed. The district court raised the fee award to $148,000 based on the Alliance’s appeal costs and held Jacobs liable because it lacked the resources to pay.

On the appeal at issue in the Wednesday ruling, the Coalition argued that only the 5th Circuit, not the district court, could award appeal-related fees.

But citing the Federal Circuit’s interpretation of part of the Patent Act identical to the trademark Lanham Act’s fee-shifting provision, Higginbotham, joined by Circuit Judge Jerry Smith, said district courts can “award fees for the entire case, including any subsequent appeals.”

The award also didn’t “contradict either the letter or the

spirit” of the 5th Circuit’s ruling, and Jacobs could be held liable after personally signing off on the Coalition’s “unreasonable manner” of litigation, Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham also rejected the Coalition’s argument that trademark restrictions shouldn’t apply to it because it doesn’t engage in the commercial speech covered by the Lanham Act, solely endorsing political candidates and not selling anything. The 5th Circuit had declined to consider the argument on the first appeal because the Coalition had failed to preserve it.

But Dennis said in his dissent that the initial infringement ruling had violated the Coalition’s First Amendment rights.

“Their missions and work can only be described as political. Neither organization offers or advertises commercial goods or services. And the speech in which they engage - purely political speech - is at the core of the First Amendment’s protections,” Dennis said. “Because Coalition does not engage in commercial activity or commercial speech, its conduct is beyond the reach of the Lanham Act.”

The case is Alliance for Good Government v. Coalition for Better Government, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-30233.

For the Alliance: Rick Sahuc of Intellectual Property Consulting LLC

For the Coalition: Donald Douglas of Riess LeMieux.