(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 19, 2021

Monday, July 19

5:30 p.m. - The U.S. Senate will vote on the nomination of Perkins Coie IP litigator Tiffany Cunningham to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Cunningham is a popular choice for the patent-intensive appeals court among patent lawyers, and would be its first-ever Black judge.

11:59 p.m. - The public comment period will close for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s proposal to amend the rules of practice in trademark cases to implement parts of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020. Among other things, the proposed rule adds ex parte proceedings at the Office to cancel trademark registrations based on non-use, as well as a non-use cancellation ground at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Tuesday, July 20

12:30 p.m. - The American Intellectual Property Law Association will hold a webinar presented by Scott McKeown of Ropes & Gray and moderated by Thomas Lebens of Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s Fintiv factors, which the PTAB uses to decide when to decline instituting inter partes review based on parallel federal court litigation. The webinar will explore current trends in the relevant law and what to expect going forward.

Wednesday, July 21

2 p.m. - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in an appeal of medical device maker Life Spine Inc’s preliminary injunction against former distributor Aegis Spine Inc for allegedly using its trade secrets to make knock-offs of its ProLift spine spacers. U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim ruled in March that Life Spine was likely to win on its trade-secret and breach claims and would be irreparably harmed without an injunction blocking Aegis from developing and selling its devices. Aegis argues on appeal that Life Spine’s devices weren’t eligible for trade-secret protection because they were “described at length in patents, displayed at trade shows, depicted in detail on the internet, and ultimately sold to numerous purchasers” without any restrictions.

The case is Life Spine Inc. v. Aegis Spine Inc., 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1649. For Life Spine: Daniel Lombard, Jonathan Bunge, and John Robinson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For Aegis: Greg Castanias and Shehla Wynne of Jones Day.

Thursday, July 22

1:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California will hold a hearing on voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) patent owner Voip-Pal.com Inc.’s motions to dismiss cases brought by Apple, AT&T, and Twitter seeking declarations that they don’t infringe a Voip-Pal patent and that the patent is invalid. Voip-Pal moved to dismiss the cases, arguing its covenant not to sue the companies extinguished the court’s jurisdiction. The tech companies have argued, among other things, that this is one of “a series of meritless efforts” to get rid of the lawsuits and that the covenant is “carefully worded” in a way that still allows Voip-Pal -- which sued the three companies for allegedly infringing related patents -- to sue them for infringing the patent at issue.

The cases are Twitter Inc. v. Voip-Pal Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of California, No. 5:20-cv-02397; Apple Inc. v. Voip-Pal Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of California, No. 5:20-cv-02460; and AT&T Corp. v. Voip-Pal Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of California, No. 5:20-cv-02995. For Voip-Pal: Lewis Hudnell of Hudnell Law Group, Nicolas Gikkas of the Gikkas Law Firm. For Twitter: Sarah Fowler of Perkins Coie. For Apple: Ameet Modi of Desmarais LLP. For AT&T: Roger Fulghum of Baker Botts.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com