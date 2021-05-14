Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 17, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Blank Headline Received)

Monday, May 17

8:30 a.m. -- A three-day bench trial will begin in Delaware federal court on claims that Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc’s proposed generic of AstraZeneca AB’s Farxiga type-2 diabetes drug infringes AstraZeneca’s patents. AstraZeneca made nearly $2 billion in revenue from the drug in FY 2020. Judge Richard Andrews is presiding.

The case is AstraZeneca AB v. Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00664. For AstraZeneca: Jill MacAlpine of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, Michael Kelly of McCarter & English. For Zydus: John Phillips of Phillips McLaughlin & Hall.

9 a.m. -- Judge Alan Albright of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas -- who has made his Waco court a hotspot for patent litigation -- will preside over a trial in a patent dispute between CloudofChange LLC and NCR Corp. CloudofChange sued NCR for allegedly infringing two patents related to assembling internet-based point-of-sale systems. NCR has argued that it didn’t infringe, and that the patents are invalid.

The case is CloudofChange LLC v. NCR Corp., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:19-cv-00513. For CloudofChange: Abelino Reyna, Todd Patterson, and John Barr of Patterson + Sheridan. For NCR: Charles Phipps, Daniel Nguyen, Donald Frechette, Scarlett Collings, and Steven Meyer of Locke Lord.

Tuesday, May 18

11:30 a.m. -- A Manhattan federal court will hold an initial case management conference in a dispute between New York’s Public Theater -- owned by a nonprofit of the same name also called the New York Shakespeare Festival -- and an upscale nearby hotel called “Public.” The theater argues the hotel’s name and similar logo are likely to cause confusion, in part because it also puts on theatrical and concert performances.

The case is New York Shakespeare Festival v. IS Company LLC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-01632. For the theater: Emily Borich and Danielle Toaltoan of Davis Wright Tremaine. For the hotel: Andrew Kratenstein of McDermott Will & Emery.

Thursday, May 20

10 a.m. -- A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will hear an appeal of a copyright case brought by professional performance coach Denise Shull against the makers of the Showtime television series “Billions.” Shull alleged that a character on the show was based on a fictionalized version of herself from her book “Market Mind Games,” and that the show ripped off scenes from the book. Manhattan Federal Judge George Daniels previously dismissed the case after finding the works “do not seem to resemble each other in the least.”

The case is Shull v. Sorkin, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3529. For Shull: Jonathan Moskin of Foley & Lardner, Avram Solomon Turkel of Borstein Turkel. For Showtime: Elizabeth McNamara of Davis Wright Tremaine.

2 p.m. -- The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in a trademark dispute between similarly named New York pizzerias. I.O.B. Realty Inc sued Patsy’s Brand Inc in Manhattan federal court, alleging its “Patsy’s of New York” created a false association with I.O.B.’s “Patsy’s Pizzeria,” after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected I.O.B.’s application for a federal trademark covering the name. District Judge Louis Stanton ruled for Patsy’s Brand because there was no likelihood of confusion, but also ordered the office to register I.O.B.’s mark. Patsy’s Brand argues the district court “took the unheard-of step” of “granting relief never asked for in the pleadings: ordering the [PTO] to grant trademark registrations of the losing party.” The 2nd Circuit had also previously asked Stanton to explain the ruling.

The case is I.O.B. Realty Inc. v. Patsy’s Brand Inc., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1988. For I.O.B.: Cheryl Korman and J’Naia Boyd of Rivkin Radler, Boris Kogan of Boris Kogan & Associates. For Patsy’s Brand: Joel MacMull and Brian Block of Mandelbaum Salsburg, Ronald Coleman of Dhillon Law Group.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com