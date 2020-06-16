Deals
June 16, 2020

Italy's GVS IPO set to be priced at 8.15 euros per share

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 8.15 euros per share, close to the top of its initial range, a bookrunner said on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion),

“Orders below 8.15 euros per share risk missing,” the bookrunner said in a message to investors, seen by Reuters.

GVS set the initial price guidance for the share offering at 7-8.3 euros per share, then revised it to 8-8.15 euros per share.

The offer will end on Tuesday.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti

