Data firm IHS Markit to buy Ipreo in $1.86 billion deal

(Reuters) - Data firm IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.O) said on Monday it will buy Ipreo from private equity funds of BlackStone Group LP (BX.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) for $1.86 billion to expand its contracts business and shore up its financial services operations.

IHS, whose diverse set of businesses range from selling data on automotive and technology industries to publishing Jane’s Defence Weekly, said the deal will be funded through debt financing from HSBC.

The deal is a windfall for the buyout arm of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, which acquired Ipreo from KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) in April 2014 for little less that $975 million. (reut.rs/2rUKVEW)

Ipreo’s valuation has gained about four times since 2011 when KKR took over Ipreo in a $425 million deal.

The company was created in 2006 when private equity firm Veronis Suhler Stevenson LLC merged i-Deal LLC and Hemscott Group Ltd, with backing from Citigroup Inc and Merrill Lynch.

Ipreo supports banks, public and private companies raise capital. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), the parent company of Reuters News, competes with Ipreo and IHS Markit in some segments of the financial data business.

Barclays and HSBC are the financial advisers for IHS Markit, which is based in London.

(This version of the story has been corrected to remove reference of Ipreo being IHS Markit’s rival in headline and first paragraph.)