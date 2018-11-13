November 13, 2018 / 8:43 AM / a few seconds ago

Apple-supplier IQE trims full-year earnings outlook

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple supplier IQE (IQE.L) on Tuesday said it expects full-year core earnings to be about 16.4 percent lower from a year ago after a major chipmaker in the 3D sensing technology supply chain reported a reduction in orders.

IQE, which had warned on full-year results on Monday, said it now expects to earn about 31 million pounds ($39.92 million), after one of the chipmaker’s largest customers said it would “materially reduce” shipments for the current quarter.

U.S.-based Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE.O), the main supplier of the Face ID technology used in the latest iPhones, cut $70 million off its revenue forecast on Monday.

IQE also expects to deliver revenues of about 160 million pounds ($206.02 million) for the year, up from 154.6 million pounds ($199.06 million) last year.

Shares of IQE, which closed down nearly 29 percent on Monday, are currently up about 4 percent.

“We remain convinced we are still at the foothills of the opportunity, and given the share price reaction yesterday, remain positive on IQE’s medium- to longer-term value upside,” Peel Hunt said in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of many Asian suppliers and assemblers fell on Tuesday, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets.

($1 = 0.7766 pounds)

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.