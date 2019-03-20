Britain's IQE reports lower full-year operating profit; shares fall

(Reuters) - Shares of Britain’s IQE Plc fell 16 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the semiconductor company posted full-year core profit below its expectations, hit primarily by supply chain disruptions.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell nearly 29 percent to 26.4 million pounds ($34.95 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple <AAPL.O products among others, had in January forecast full-year adjusted core earnings of at least 27.5 million pounds.

Chief Executive Drew Nelson called the company’s 2018 performance “disappointing”, adding that it was a very difficult and challenging year for IQE from many perspectives.

Results were hit by an inventory correction of its semiconductors laser diodes in the first half of 2018 and the sudden disruption in supply chain, which hit short-term demand for the wafers during the last two months of the year, the company said.

IQE had warned of a drop in orders at a major chipmaker that supplies 3D sensing technology. The company produces about 80 percent of the global supply of outsourced “epi-wafers”, a type of advanced material used in products from laser hair removal to the 3D-sensing camera in the latest iPhone X.

The company also said profit and margins for the year were hit by lower volumes of semiconductors laser diodes, investments in some low and zero margin products for multiple new photonics customers and higher costs.

Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 156.3 million.

Shares of the company were down 9 percent at 75.95 at 0808 GMT.