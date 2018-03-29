FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 29, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Chinese streaming company iQiyi debuts on Nasdaq at $18.20/share‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in Chinese streaming platform iQiyi Inc (IQ.O) opened at $18.20 in their market debut on Thursday, slightly ahead of the $18 initial public offering price.

Yu Gong, Founder and CEO of Chinese streaming platform iQiyi Inc., and Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Market Site to celebrate iQiyi Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    The company, which is majority-owned by Chinese internet search firm Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), then pared gains in early trading to trade around $17.20. The IPO of the Netflix-like video platform priced on Wednesday in the middle of its $17-$19 per share guidance, generating proceeds of $2.25 billion.

    Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.