January 10, 2018 / 8:42 PM / in 30 minutes

Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew missing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Iranian warship crashed into concrete wave breakers at a port in the Caspian Sea and two of its crew members are missing, according to local media reports.

The 100-meter long warship, called Damavand, crashed at the harbor town of Bandar Anzali during stormy seas which kicked up waves as high as four meters, Gilnegah, a website focused on news about the northern province of Gilan, reported.

Six crew members from the warship were initially knocked into the water during the accident and four were recovered from the sea. Pictures posted on Gilnegah show the damaged warship listing to one side near wave breakers that protect the port.

No official statement has been issued on the number of dead or injured from the accident.

On Saturday, the tanker Sanchi (IMO:9356608), run by Iran’s top oil shipping operator, National Iranian Tanker Co, collided with the CF Crystal (IMO:9497050), carrying grain from the United States about 160 nautical miles (300 km) off China’s coast near Shanghai.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Peter Graff

