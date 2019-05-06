IranAir appoints new chief executive

An IranAir Airbus A320 passengers aircraft parks after landing at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport, Serbia, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

GENEVA (Reuters) - A new chief executive was appointed for Iran’s state carrier IranAir in a cabinet meeting on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh, who replaces Farzaneh Sharafbafi, was formerly the managing director for Meraj Air, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran needs to upgrade its ageing passenger fleet and is seeking to avert U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury has revoked licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell passenger jets to Iran after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement last year and reimposed sanctions.