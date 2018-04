LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will produce or buy any weapons necessary for its defense, President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech on National Army Day on Wednesday, adding that the armed forces were no threat to neighboring countries.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

“We tell the world that we will produce or acquire any weapons we need, and will not wait for their approval,” Rouhani said in a speech in Tehran, broadcast live on state television.