September 25, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia rejects Iranian allegations it backed parade attack

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has rejected Iranian allegations that the kingdom backed the gunmen who killed 25 people at a military parade in Iran, almost half of them Revolutionary Guards, the Saudi state news agency reported on Tuesday.

A general view shows an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, in this September 22, 2018 photo by ISNA. The photo is watermarked from source. ISNA/Iranian Students' News Agency/Social Media/via REUTERS

“Saudi Arabia rejects and condemns the false accusations that Iranian officials have made about Saudi Arabia supporting the events that took place in Iran last Saturday,” the agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Heinrich; Writing by Michael Georgy

