At least four killed in Iran gas pipeline explosion: ISNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and five others injured on Thursday in a gas pipeline explosion in southwest Iran, the Iranian Students News Agency ISNA reported.

“Gas leakage from a pipeline that linked the gas network from Mahshahr city to Ahvaz city, caused the blast,” ISNA quoted local official Kiamars Hajizadeh as saying.

“At least four people, including one child and a woman, were killed in the blast and five people were wounded.”

Iran’s state TV reported that five cars in the area had caught fire. “Fire fighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the area,” state TV reported.

Poor safety measures and Iran’s aging infrastructures have been blamed by some authorities for blasts in the past.