Explosion in Iran's Kermanshah province, no casualties reported: Mizan

DUBAI (Reuters) - An explosion has set a fuel tank on fire in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Iran’s Mizan news agency reported, in the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

“An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in Dolat Abad industrial area parking area,” Mizan said, but there were no reports of casualties.

Iran’s Student News Agency ISNA said six fuel tanks were exploded that caused a major fire in the area. A video of the incident published by Mizan showed plumes of dense black smoke billowing into the air.

“Some 100 fire fighters are trying to contain the fire in the area. There were no casualties but some people were injured,” the deputy head of Kermanshah’s fire department, Keyvan Maleki, told ISNA, adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the explosion.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.