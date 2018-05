DUBAI (Reuters) - A detained British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to five years in jail in Iran is to face a second trial on new charges, the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Saturday quoted Tehran Revolutionary Court’s head Musa Ghazanfarabadi as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Stones and placards with messages are placed on the pavement outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during a demonstration to demand the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is imprisoned in Iran, in London, Britain, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

“Ghazanfarabadi said the charge against (Nazanin) Zaghari (-Ratcliffe) in the new case is security-related but did not say whether it was espionage or another charge,” Tasnim reported.