Iran detains British-Iranian academic -New York-based rights group

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A British-Iranian academic was detained in Iran by the country’s Revolutionary Guards in mid-April, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported on Wednesday.

Abbas Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College in London, had traveled to Iran from his home in London at an unknown date for academic purposes, according to CHRI.

At least three other British-Iranian dual citizens are known to be held in the Islamic Republic.