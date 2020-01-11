World News
January 11, 2020 / 10:38 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK denounces brief arrest of envoy in Tehran as violation of law

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday that the country’s ambassador in Tehran was briefly detained by Iranian authorities, denouncing the arrest as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Earlier, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.

“The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards,” Raab said.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Daniel Wallis

