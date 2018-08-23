Iran's envoy to UK regrets British Airways decision to suspend Tehran flights

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s top envoy to Britain said on Thursday a decision by British Airways to suspend flights to Tehran from September was regrettable.

“Considering the high demand ... the decision by the airliner is regrettable,” Hamid Baeidinejad wrote on his official Twitter account.

In a statement, British Airways, owned by IAG, said it would suspend its flights between London and Tehran next month as the route “is currently not commercially viable”.

The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on Sept. 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran a day later, a British Airways spokesman said in an email.