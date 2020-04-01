Iranian dual national Foroughi returns to UK, nine years after arrest

LONDON (Reuters) - Kamal Foroughi, an 80-year-old man with dual Iranian-British nationality, has returned to Britain nine years after being arrested in Iran on spying charges, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

Foroughi, who was working as a business consultant when he was arrested, was released from detention in Tehran in late 2018. But he was unable to return to his family in Britain as he waited for his Iranian passport to be renewed.

“I am pleased and very relieved that Kamal Foroughi has been able to return to the UK and be reunited with his family,” said Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign secretary.

“I pay tribute to Kamal and his family, who have been through a terrible ordeal, and now have the opportunity to rebuild their life together.”