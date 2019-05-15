British PM May deeply concerned by jailing of woman in Iran

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) at Downing Street, in London, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was deeply concerned about the jailing of a British Council worker in Iran on espionage charges.

Iran said on Monday it had sentenced an Iranian woman to 10 years prison for spying for Britain, as tension rises between Tehran and some Western countries over its nuclear and missile programs.

“It’s utterly shocking. I’m deeply concerned by the turn of events,” May told parliament, adding that the woman was working for a legitimate organization that was trying to foster better relations between countries.

“The Foreign Secretary is taking this issue up, the government will press the case and the concerns that have been raised.”