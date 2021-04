FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Monday criticised a one-year jail sentence given in Iran to British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

“This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision,” Raab said in a statement. “We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK.”