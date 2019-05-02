Iran says China’s Sinopec might not develop Yadavaran oilfield

LONDON (Reuters) - A contract between Iran and China to develop the Iranian Yadavaran oilfield has been stopped, an Iranian oil official said on Thursday, adding that the two countries were in negotiations on the issue.

“The contract for development of the second phase of Yadavaran field was written in a way that China’s Sinopec would do the development, but that has stopped. However, the negotiations still continue,” Reza Dehghan, deputy director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), was quoted by Mehr news agency as saying.