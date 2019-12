Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, December 8, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may visit Japan on Dec. 19 for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji News reported on Tuesday.

Abe said on Monday that Tokyo is in discussions about the visit in an attempt to try to resolve Iran’s nuclear impasse with the United States.