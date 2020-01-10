French experts to play role in Iran air crash probe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s BEA air accident agency said on Friday it would be involved in the investigation into a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran.

“We have been notified of the event by Iran and we have designated an accredited representative to the safety investigation...,” a BEA spokesman said.

“No further assistance has been requested at this point in time”, he added.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier France was ready to contribute to the probe into Wednesday’s crash, which killed all 176 people aboard. [nP6N28701Z]