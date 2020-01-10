Iran TV airs footage purportedly of Ukraine airliner's black boxes

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian state television showed footage on Friday purportedly of the two black boxes recovered from the crashed Ukrainian airliner.

The footage, posted online by state TV, showed two devices inside a wooden crate which commentary said were the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

Both black boxes are damaged but their memory can be downloaded and examined, the commentary said.

The wooden crate was opened at the Iran Civil Aviation Organisation, the commentary said.