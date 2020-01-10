Boeing working with U.S. agencies to get approval to assist in Iran crash probe

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co said Friday it is working with U.S. regulators to assist in the investigation of Wednesday’s crash of an Ukranian 737-800 airliner in Iran that killed 176 people.

Under U.S. sanctions law, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) must grant approval for U.S. investigators and Boeing to participate and potentially travel to Iran. Boeing said Friday it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board “on the necessary applications and approvals from OFAC for the appropriate export licenses.” The NTSB said late Thursday it had agreed to be an accredited representative to the investigation of the crash at Iran’s invitation.