FILE PHOTO: The crate containing purportedly the two black boxes recovered from the crashed Ukrainian airliner, Boeing 737-800, is seen in this still image taken from a video, in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2020. IRIB VIA WANA/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner which was accidentally shot down by Iranian forces this month will be sent to Ukraine, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

All 176 people aboard the plane were killed.