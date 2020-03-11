Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to Ukraine: official

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran’s aviation authority has agreed to send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Kiev for analysis, Iran’s representative at the United Nations’ aviation agency told Reuters.

Farhard Parvaresh, who heads Iran’s delegation at the U.N.’s Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization, said Tehran’s civil aviation authority had also invited other interested countries to participate in reading the data.

The move ends a two-month stand-off over the fate of the recordings from the jet, which was shot down by the Iranian military on Jan 8 with the loss of all 176 people on board.