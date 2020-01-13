UK keeping security of Tehran embassy under review: Raab

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is keeping the security of its embassy in Tehran under review after Iran briefly arrested London’s envoy to the country, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

“Given the treatment of the ambassador we are keeping the security measures for the embassy under review,” Raab said in parliament, describing the arrest as a flagrant violation of international law.

Raab also said transatlantic unity over Iran was important so that the country received the same messages from Britain, Europe and the United States.