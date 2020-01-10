Russia says no grounds to blame Iran for Ukrainian plane crash: TASS

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian deputy foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow currently sees no grounds to blame Iran for the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran, contradicting statements by Canada and others, the TASS news agency reported.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that the airliner that crashed on Wednesday was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, citing intelligence from Canadian and other sources.

Sergei Ryabkov, who is one of several Russian deputy foreign ministers, called on senior world officials to refrain from public statements until more details are known, TASS reported.