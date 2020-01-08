Canada foreign minister says in touch with Ukraine on airliner crash in Iran

(Reuters) - Canada’s minister of foreign affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday that he is in touch with the government of Ukraine over a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran that killed all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians.

"Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves," he said in a tweet bit.ly/2QVrV4K.

The airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames. Debris and smoldering engine parts from the Boeing 737 were strewn across a field southwest of the Iranian capital.