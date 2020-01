FILE PHOTO: Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Iran has signaled that Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) would be allowed to play an active role in the investigation of the Iranian military’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, TSB head Kathy Fox said on Monday.

A missile, which Iran said was fired by accident, brought down the plane, killing all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians.