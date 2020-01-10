Ukraine president received data from U.S. on Iran plane crash

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers to commemorate victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crash, at a memorial in Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 9, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - The United States has given Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy important data ahead of a call later on Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Twitter.

Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met U.S. representatives to receive the data, which will be processed by experts, Prystaiko said, without elaborating on the nature of the data or what it signified.

Zelenskiy said earlier the possibility that a missile downed the airliner, killing all on board, had not been ruled out but it had not been confirmed yet.