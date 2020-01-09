Iran denies 'illogical rumors' about Ukrainian plane being hit by missile: ISNA

(Reuters) - The head of Iran’s of Civil Aviation Organization on Thursday denied “illogical rumors” that a Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran had been hit by a missile, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

“Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumors are illogical,” ISNA quoted Ali Abedzadeh as saying.

U.S. officials said on Thursday that the plane had most likely been brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses. Ukraine outlined four potential scenarios to explain the crash, including a missile strike and terrorism.