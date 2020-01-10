France ready to contribute to Ukrainian jet crash probe: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

PARIS (Reuters) - France is available to contribute to the probe on a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday in Iran, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

“It is important that as much clarity as possible is made and as quickly as possible”, Le Drian said on RTL radio.

The Ukrainian airliner was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said on Thursday, citing intelligence from Canadian and other sources.

Farhad Parvaresh, Iran’s representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization, part of the United Nations, said on Thursday that France might also be involved as it was one of the countries where the engines were made.