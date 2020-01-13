Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians: state media

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s government spokesman dismissed on Monday tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump voicing support for Iranians, saying the Iranian people would remember he killed a top general and was the reason many were facing economic challenges, state media said.

Trump, who told Iran’s authorities in tweets in Farsi and English not to kill protesters and praised the “great Iranian people”, was shedding “crocodile tears” when voicing concern for Iranians, Ali Rabiei said.

He said Britain’s ambassador to Iran had acted in a way that was “completely unprofessional and unacceptable”, after he was briefly detained near a protest. The envoy said he was arrested after attending a vigil and had left when it turned political.