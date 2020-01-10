Dutch minister says Iran likely shot down Ukraine airliner

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Foreign Minister Stef Blok attends a news conference with his Ukraine's counterpart Vadym Prystaiko in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It was very likely that an Iranian missile shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, the Dutch foreign minister said on Friday, adding that the European Union’s next steps would depend on how Tehran reacts to the results of an investigation.

“It is indeed very likely that the plane has been shot down by Iranian missiles,” Stef Blok told reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Asked whether Iran should be sanctioned, Blok said: “It depends on the Iranian reaction (to the outcome of independent analysis) on what should be the next steps.”