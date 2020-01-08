U.S. calls for complete cooperation with any probe into cause of Iran crash

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference in the Press Briefing Room at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States was calling for complete cooperation with any investigation into cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

In a statement, Pompeo said the United States was prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance after the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, which burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard.