Trump says watching Iran protests 'closely,' is 'inspired' by Iranians' courage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Twitter that his administration is closely following protests that erupted in Iran after that country’s government admitted its forces shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner by mistake.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” Trump wrote in a post on Saturday.