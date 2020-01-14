Iranian protesters gather for fourth day: social media video

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian protesters gathered for a fourth day in Tehran on Tuesday to demonstrate against the way the authorities have handled last week’s accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, videos posted on social media showed.

“Where is justice?” a crowd chanted at one university in the capital, one of the videos showed, continuing daily protests that erupted after the Iranian military admitted on Saturday that it had brought down the plane in error.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.