Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities: Twitter posts

DUBAI (Reuters) - Scores of protesters gathered for a second day in Iran on Sunday chanting slogans against the authorities following the military’s admission it had shot down a passenger plane in error after days denying it was to blame, social media posts showed.

The posts on Twitter could not immediately be verified by Reuters. But state-affiliated media had reported protests on Saturday night shortly after the Iranian military said it had brought down the Ukrainian plane on Wednesday and apologized.

“They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” protesters who had gathered in the street outside a university in Tehran chanted. They also gathered in other cities.