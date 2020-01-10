World News
January 10, 2020 / 6:00 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Ukraine security service prioritizing missile, terrorism as possible causes of plane crash

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service has prioritized a missile attack and terrorism as possible causes of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, the head of the state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Friday.

In a statement, Bakanov said the idea that it could have been a missile was gaining the most public attention but that it raised a series of questions. He also cautioned against drawing “hasty conclusions”.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

