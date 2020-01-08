Ukraine to send investigation team to Iran to probe plane crash: Zelenskiy

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later on Wednesday to investigate the circumstances of the crash of an Ukrainian airliner, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting government officials.

“Our priority is to establish the truth and those responsible for this terrible catastrophe,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

A plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.