Ukraine says 11 of its citizens died in Iran plane crash

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s national security council said on Wednesday that 11 Ukrainian citizens died in the crash of an Ukrainian airliner in Iran, including nine crew members.

In a separate statement, Ukraine International Airlines said it was suspending flights to Tehran indefinitely and that the crashed plane had its last scheduled maintenance on Monday.

The airline said it was doing everything possible to find out the causes of the crash and that it was providing all possible assistance to the relatives of those killed.